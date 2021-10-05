Chilly this morning, more clouds late

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start Tuesday

Areas of clouds arrive late

Dry conditions through the week

We’ll start off chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should start off with plenty of sunshine before heading into the afternoon for your Tuesday.

Overall, this week looks pretty quiet with quite a bit of sunshine–aside from some clouds late Tuesday into early Wednesday–and near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows should be in the lower to middle 50s through Thursday.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon. It won’t be out of the question to see upper 80s to near 90° highs on Saturday ahead of our next system.

We should see a cold front move through by the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down by Sunday and bringing with it a chance for a few showers or storms.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez