Skies clear out through the morning, and we’ll end up with mostly sunny skies today.

Highs will rebound fairly quickly into the lower 40s by this afternoon. Winds will also calm down through the day and become calm tonight.

With clear skies, calm winds, and maybe a bit of snow left on the ground, we could dip into the teens for overnight lows.

We do steadily warm things up a touch through the middle of the week, with highs Tuesday and Wednesday making it into the upper 40s and low 50s.

But our next storm system is set to move in by Thursday, and that will really make things much colder by Friday and Saturday.