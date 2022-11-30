A chilly day is expected for today with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have sunshine all day long, though. Winds won’t be too breezy today, but it’ll be enough to keep wind chills in the 20s for much of the day.

The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up into the lower 50s with windy conditions returning for Thursday–only changing to a south breeze. We could see wind gusts around 40 mph starting tomorrow, and possibly getting a bit stronger by Friday.

That strong south wind will bring in warmer air, and we may even be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon because of it. Another shot of cooler air comes in by Saturday with the passage of a cold front, but once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.