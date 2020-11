Clouds will increase later today, but we’ll see sunshine prior with highs only making it into the upper 40s to near 50°.

There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers south and east late tonight into early tomorrow, and our temperatures will actually begin climbing after midnight with the return of a southwesterly breeze.

Saturday will be windy and warmer with gusts upwards of 35-40 mph and highs in the upper 60s.