Chilly tonight with plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week tomorrow

**FROST ADVISORY in effect for Republic, Washington, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, and Marshall counties for Friday Morning**

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Back into the 70s for Friday

Rain and storm chances this weekend

Temperatures tonight will be chilly again, but our winds continue to decrease. Wind chills shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but we’ll likely cool down into the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Keep an eye on sensitive vegetation overnight.

Cloud cover will clear out for Friday with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Winds will remain light with temperatures eventually topping out near 70 degrees across the viewing area. Overall a great way to wrap up the week!

Southerly breezes return for the weekend, though, and that will send highs back into the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Models are coming into better agreement with rain and thunderstorm chances making their way into the forecast starting on Saturday. Our best chance for precipitation will likely arrive Saturday evening and take us through Sunday. More storm chances will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Another system looks to move through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez