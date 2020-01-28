Chilly weather continues through midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Some light snow showers tonight

Cool weather through Friday

Much warmer Saturday through Monday

Temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 20s tonight as a storm system slides east across southern Kansas tonight. With the close proximity to the storm system, it’s possible that part of the area–primarily along and south of I-70–could see some passing light snow shower tonight into early Wednesday. Best chance for a light dusting of snow will be over the southern counties of the viewing area.

After that system moves through, another couple disturbances will keep the cloud cover hanging around through much of the work week. Highs will gradually improve as we climb into the lower to middle 40s later in the week.

By this weekend, a noticeable pattern change will bring in sunnier and warmer weather. Highs should climb into the lower 50s on Saturday before surging into the 60s for Sunday and the first part of Monday. However, a very strong cold front looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing back the cold air early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com