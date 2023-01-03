What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy night

Chilly middle of the week

Mainly dry through the weekend

Mostly cloudy and breezy weather overnight into Wednesday. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s with a wind chill in the upper 10s by early Wednesday morning.

We’ll start to see a bit more sunshine for Wednesday although high temperatures for the middle of the week should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Just enough of a west breeze sticks around to keep wind chills in the 10s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon.

By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°. A slightly cooler weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Dry conditions look to remain for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller