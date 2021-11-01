Chilly weather for the next couple days

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of clouds tonight

Cold mornings, cool afternoons

Warming trend through the weekend

Decreasing cloud cover overnight for the northern and northeastern areas with scattered cloud cover holding on to the south and southwest. That will give us a range of low temperatures from lower 30s northeast to upper 30s southwest tonight.

There looks to be another slim chance for rain Tuesday morning, but the best chance for rain tomorrow remains just off to our south. A few showers could move through Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry and then we start to clear out and warm things up just a bit for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday and Friday, which will be almost 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. However, by the weekend, we could see highs back up into the 60s with the return of a light southerly breeze and sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller