What We’re Tracking:

Showers, storms move through

Drying out, chilly middle of the week

Mainly dry through the weekend

Showers and even thunderstorms move through and lift northeast by tonight. A few stronger storms are possible, especially the farther southeast you head. After the showers push through, much of the region will stay cloudy through midday Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the 30s.

There could be a slim chance our extreme northwestern counties could see a bit of wrap around wintry precipitation, but we’re not expecting much, if anything, in the way of accumulation as it’ll likely melt on contact if it happens at all. Otherwise, just a chilly Tuesday with highs struggling to reach the lower 40s.

High temperatures for the middle of the week should stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°. A slightly cooler weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller