Chilly weather overnight with areas of frost likely

Some frost possible tonight

Warmer by Saturday

Few showers possible late Sunday

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the lower to middle 30s. That should be just cold enough in the air for the surfaces to drop to the freezing mark and areas of frost to develop. With that, a frost advisory is in effect for the entire area overnight.

Sunny and cool for Friday, but with lighter wind and temperatures in the lower 60s for the afternoon, it should be a really nice day. The cool weather on Friday will be replaced by breezy and warmer weather on Saturday as highs climb into the middle 70s.

However, another cold front slides in on Sunday with much cooler air returning. Highs will drop back into the middle 50s with increased cloud cover. Showers are possible late Sunday or early Monday, but shouldn’t be too much from that rain chance. Highs will remain on the cooler side into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

