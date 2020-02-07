Chilly with morning flurries, then partly cloudy and breezy later today

We’ve experienced a wide variety of weather this week. Highs were in the 70s Sunday, but we stayed in the 20s Wednesday. Snow showers and periods of light snow were replaced with sunshine yesterday, which made for brighter and slightly better conditions.

High clouds started drifting our way by early evening. Clouds increased overnight with a few random flurries, and a few flakes may linger toward sunrise or just after.

Temperatures early today won’t be low as Thursday morning. Wind will be a little stronger from the northwest. The sky should become partly sunny as time passes.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 37-41

Wind: NW 10-20

Wind Chills: 25-30

Expect slightly warmer temps with more sun early in the weekend. Most areas should get 45-50 degree numbers. Wind likely gets stronger, and it may be a little problematic on occasion. Speeds probably reach 25mph on Saturday and may get to 30mph or higher Sunday.

Monday is likely mostly cloudy. Moisture may increase enough to get a sprinkle or patchy mix by Tuesday of next week. There should be a greater probability of showers to mix on Wednesday. Temps will dip quite a bit by Thursday.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

