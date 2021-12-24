Christmas Day looking sunny and a touch cooler

What We’re Tracking:

A bit cooler Christmas Day

Warming back up

More substantial cooling by midweek

Areas of clouds will move through tonight behind our cold front. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s for a cool Christmas morning, but generally dry weather is expected.

While a bit of cooler air tries to move in for Christmas Day, it won’t be a blast of frigid air. In fact, temperatures will stay above average in the lower to middle 50s for highs on Saturday. The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower to middle 60s for Sunday. We cool back again Monday, then warm up on Tuesday before a true blast of colder air hits on Wednesday.

The second half of next week certainly looks to be chillier with highs back in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller