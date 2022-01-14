City of Topeka prepping for rough winter weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City is in for a tough night, with a winter weather advisory hitting Topeka starting Friday at 10 p.m. through noon on Saturday.

Current expectations are setting snow between 1 to 3 inches. In areas west of Topeka, only a light dusting is expected while near Doniphan county 2 to 4 inches are in the forecast.

The city is working to make sure they’re ready for the upcoming snowfall.

“With the current forecast, the City of Topeka will have a full night crew reporting Friday at 10:00 p.m. They will work until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, at which point the day crew will report to work,” City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker said.

Spiker also informed KSNT that all trucks and equipment are up and running and ready to go ahead of the late night snow.