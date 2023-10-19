What We’re Tracking

Clear, cool night

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

A more active pattern for next week

Ahead tonight, we expect a clear and cool night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s with winds out of the northwest around 5 mph. Tomorrow, we warm up to the lower to middle 80s as we feel the effects of an area of high pressure.

The weekend should be fairly pleasant with dry conditions and lots of sun. Highs Saturday will top out in the middle 70s with a slight cool down Sunday. Looks like one of the best fall weekends weather-wise is on tap for this weekend!

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard