Clear, chilly start to the shorter work week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cold night

Mild first half of week

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Clear and rather cold tonight as temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 20s. The wind will gradually let up and the sky will remain mainly clear throughout the night, as well.

The start of Thanksgiving week looks fairly nice, albeit a bit cool for Monday. Highs Monday will likely top out in the lower 50s with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week. We could see some lower to middle 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Great weather for the big travel days leading up to the holiday.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind a cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs. That won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller