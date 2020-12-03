Clear, cold tonight before pleasant sunshine for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and chilly tonight

Warmer days ahead

Dry weather pattern

With a mainly clear sky throughout the night, temperatures will drop off quickly. Low temperatures will settle into the middle 20s with a few typically colder areas hitting the lower 20s for Friday morning.

Temperatures will rebound as quickly tomorrow as we cooled off tonight. That means we are on track for a very nice Friday afternoon. Lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 50s and only a light breeze. That will be nearly repeated on Saturday as we climb into the lower 50s again.

Next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. We’ll also have fairly light winds making for a gorgeous first half of the week. It should cool off just a bit for Monday with upper 40s before we surge into the upper 50s to near 60° for the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com