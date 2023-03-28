What We’re Tracking

Clear this evening

Warming up with storm chances late week

Stronger wind arrives, as well

Tonight, clear skies above will allow our temperatures to cool down quite a bit. Overnight lows in the lower 30s are expected with just a light southerly breeze.

For midweek we should see middle 60s return to the forecast along with breezy conditions. Things turn even windier for Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 40-45mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week.

There is also a strong cold front that will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly over the weekend, though, with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. And with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller