What We’re Tracking:

Clear skies tonight

A couple rain chances

Warm start to the week before a cooler end

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with just a light breeze out of the south. We will see temperatures cool down fairly quick this evening as we prepare for another cold front to move through late tomorrow.

Highs for Monday afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected with winds picking up a bit out of the south. Cloud cover will begin to increase as we head into the evening hours with our next system approaching.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we could see some showers moving through the area with a couple embedded thunderstorms possible. Tuesday actually looks to be pretty warm and breezy right ahead of our next cold front. Highs should make it into the low to mid 80s as winds gust as high as 35 mph.

As the front moves through, we could see another chance at showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the northwest behind the front. That will give us much cooler weather heading into Thursday. Highs Wednesday should make it close to 70°, and by Thursday we’ll be in the low 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller