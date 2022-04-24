What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool night

Breezy, sunny on Monday

Storm chances later this week

Low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a mainly clear sky tonight. However, there will be a breeze increasing to 10-15mph from the northwest making it feel even chillier later this evening and tonight.

A breezy and sunny Monday on tap with high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Overall, a fairly cool day with northwest wind at 10-20mph. The air will be rather dry for the next few days and we’ll have a mainly clear sky. Things change up on Wednesday with the chance for a few late day storms and highs back into the 70s.

The end of the week is looking unsettled with the chance for storms on Friday and showers and storms possible on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 70s for the tail end of the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller