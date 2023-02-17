What We’re Tracking

Clear and cool this evening

Winds pick up overnight

Much warmer weekend

Mostly clear skies will allow our temperatures to drop this evening into the lower 30s. Winds will be breezy, out of the south, with gusts up to 20 mph through the overnight hours. Winds and warmer weather will take us on into Saturday.

For the first half of our weekend, winds will continue to be on the breezy side out of the south. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible all day Saturday and through the evening. Highs for the afternoon will be quite a bit warmer – into the middle 50s. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day.

Sunday could warm even more with a little more sunshine mixed in. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. This stretch of warmer weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s through the middle of the week. Our next best chance for precipitation appears to Tuesday or Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush