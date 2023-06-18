What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear and mild night

Hot beginning to next week

More humid weather, as well

Temperatures fall back into the lower 60s for much of the area tonight with a mainly clear sky. The wind should be fairly light to calm throughout the night, as well, giving way to a very nice start to the work week.

However, as we kick off the week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. What will be even more noticeable is the rise in the heat index throughout the week as humidity levels climb up, as well. Not only will that make the daytime hours feel hotter, but will keep lows only falling back into the middle to upper 60s.

Another chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms may try to build in toward the end of the week, but no major change in temperatures throughout the workweek with highs in the lower 90s through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller