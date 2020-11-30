Clear weather to start the week before a midweek snow chance

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly night ahead

Light mix on Wednesday

Warmer this weekend

Tonight will be clear and calm with a light wind becoming southeast after midnight. The low will drop back down into the lower 20s making for another chilly start to your day tomorrow. Despite the cold air, it will be dry enough that frost will remain somewhat thin and limited in coverage.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies once again. The wind will pick up from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph during the late afternoon hours.

Our next system looks to drop in on Wednesday evening with more clouds and a chance for rain or snow showers. The southwest portion of the viewing area has the best chance at getting snow showers with a slight chance around the northeast portion.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the rest of the week with overnight lows staying in the 20s. The wind will be lighter and temperatures warming up into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com