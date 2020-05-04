Clearing and cooler for tonight with some sunny weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Gradual clearing tonight

Sunny with breezy weather Tuesday and Wednesday

Shower chance and cooler late week

Cloud cover will slowly erode from west to east tonight, leaving the area partly cloudy by Tuesday morning. It will be a chilly night with lows in the upper 40s and a northwest breeze at 5-15mph.

After the chilly morning, temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s with lots of sunshine on Tuesday. The wind will also pick up to 10-20mph from the northwest by Tuesday afternoon.

More sunshine on Wednesday with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s before some cooler air and rain chances return for the tail end of the week. Off and on showers Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

