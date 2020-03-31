Clearing and pleasant today, then stronger wind will impact the region for midweek

Our next chance for showers and storms should be Thursday night and Friday

Sunday was sunny and pleasant with highs near 70. We had similar temperatures Monday as clouds moved in during the afternoon.

Rain began around sunset to the far west, and that wetness came up to almost I-70 overnight. This morning, any residual showers in our southern counties move east and south very quickly.

Expect a clearing sky and mild temperatures today. It should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon if clouds don’t become stubborn. Wind won’t be that strong and temperatures should be relatively pleasant.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 63-67

Wind: N 6-12 early, then W/SW 5-15

Expect more sun Wednesday, and that’s not an April Fools’ joke. Breezes will certainly be stronger. Temperatures may hit the lower 70s with lows in the 40s. Clouds will likely block the sun for much of Thursday with gusty wind.

Showers and scattered storms look likely Thursday night into early Friday as unstable air filters across northeast Kansas. It will also be considerably cooler. Low to mid 50s will seem rather chilly for a day in early April.

Temps will be at or below normal across the region this weekend, but Saturday should be decent with a partly cloudy sky. Late-season frost may occur across our northern counties as the day begins and highs should reach the 50s.

Sunday looks occasionally wet with scattered showers, and that pattern may continue into the first part of Monday. There is a chance that some spots could hit the first 80-degree temp of the season on Tuesday of next week.

KSNT Meteorologist David George



