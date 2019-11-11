Clearing and very cold overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Cold wind diminishes tonight

Sunny, but still cold Tuesday

Gradual warm-up by end of the week

Clear and cold weather will be in place for tonight. Winds will gradually decrease, but the temperatures will drop off, as well. The end result will be wind chills in the 0s and 10s through the first part of the night, then temperatures bottoming out in the lower 10s by early Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will climb back into the lower to middle 30s with lots of sunshine and fairly light wind. However, south breezes will start to make a return by Wednesday, bringing highs into the upper 40s late in the day. Expect it to be chilly for the first half of Wednesday as we start cold and the winds pick up before we’ve fully warmed up that afternoon.

Highs should gradually climb a bit more, topping out in the middle to upper 50s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

