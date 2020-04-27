Clearing, breezy and warm today ahead of more t’storms Tuesday

We have certainly had our share of April showers with rain on 9 of the last 16 days. Thankfully we’ve had decent sunshine every few days and river levels are just fine to this point.

Monday begins with a few departing showers and a mainly cloudy sky. Clouds should decrease rapidly this morning with abundant midday and afternoon sunshine. A few clouds may build, so a spotty shower is a possibility. Otherwise, it should just be a breezy and warmer day.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 79-83

Wind: S/SW 12-25

Tuesday will likely be the wettest day of the week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely and some storms may become rather strong. Temperatures will stay above normal for late April, even with clouds and precipitation chances across the region.

Wednesday looks windy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Gusty breezes will impact some activities, but the air should feel less humid for a day before moisture gradually returns for late week.

Thursday and Friday will be warm. Expect partly cloudy conditions and wind shouldn’t be very strong. This may turn out to be a very pleasant period for us.

The upcoming weekend may have a chance of showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Much of it should be partly cloudy with 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday as temps lower a tad after the disturbance passes. Low temperatures will range from 57-62.

Clouds decrease today, but storms are likely tomorrow…

KSNT Meteorologist David George







