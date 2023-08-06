What We’re Tracking

Cooler for Sunday

Less humidity

Gradual warm up through the week

After storms last night, we’re starting to clear out this morning although we can not rule out an isolated shower or two especially for the northern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures are starting off fairly nice in the upper 60s and even lower 70s.

Thanks to our cold front moving through, temperatures for your Sunday look great, sitting in the lower to middle 80s. Winds may pick up from the West at 15-20 mph continuing to add to our nice end to the weekend. Not only that but the front also brings in drier air and kicks out the muggy weather we have been seeing.

Temperatures in the 80s look to hang on for most of the 7-day as we get a true break from excessive heat and humidity. Although, we may warm up closer to 90° by next weekend. Still a very comfortable week ahead.

We are watching another possible upper level disturbance that could bring a rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and could linger through most of the daytime Wednesday. Overall, not too bad for the first part of August.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez