Clearing out, but staying cold for a few days



What We’re Tracking:

Clearing, cold night

Cool start to the week

A few flurries Tuesday

Remaining cloud cover will gradually clear tonight, allowing our overnight temperatures to drop down into the lower 20s. Wind chills will hover in the 20s tonight through the mid-morning hours on Monday, as well.

For Monday, lots of sunshine, but remaining quite cool. Afternoon highs are expected to be near 40° with light wind. Another round of clouds will spread our way for Tuesday, but only a slight chance for some flurries or a few snow showers will be present on Tuesday.

The second half of the week should be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and nighttime lows in the 20s to around 30°. This cool weather will be primarily dry with the next chance for precipitation looking to be at the start of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

