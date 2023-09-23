What We’re Tracking

Clearing out Sunday

Quiet pattern moves in

Warming up again

As we head throughout the evening, storms will begin to develop in the far southeastern parts of the viewing area. The area with the best chance for rain looks to be Anderson and Coffey counties. Models have been trending farther and farther south and east with storm development.

In the overnight hours tonight, we will be much cooler than we have seen the last couple nights as a frontal boundary passed through the area. We will clear out on Sunday and see highs lower to middle 80s.

Moving through the work week, we will gradually warm up as an area of high pressure settles in. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the overnight hours and climb into middle to upper 80s during the day. We look to say goodbye to rain chances next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard