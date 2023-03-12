What We’re Tracking

Breezy Sunday

Drying out through midweek

Warming up by Wednesday

We have a few lingering clouds out there this morning with most in the middle to upper 30s to start off. Winds are out of the North and may try and pick up later this afternoon.

Cloud cover will clear completely later this afternoon where highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, breezy conditions will remain, thus wind chills will keep us even cooler than that.

A warming trend will start to take place next week although we do see a minor setback early on. Highs Monday will drop a bit into the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine and middle to upper 50s Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives for late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez