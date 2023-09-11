What We’re Tracking

Rain pushes away to the south

Cooler air settles in

Great September weather ahead for the week

With scattered showers winding down and pushing away to the south, the cool air will stick around. The sky will gradually clear through the night as winds become nearly calm. That could lead to some patchy fog development early tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will likely dip into the 50s south of I-70, and we may even drop into the mid-upper 40s in our northern counties by early Tuesday morning. Quite a bit of a cool-down! The cooler air from the frontal boundary looks to stick around a little while.

We will see below average temperatures for the first time in two weeks. Highs in the 70s look to hang around all the through the start of the weekend before we gradually try and warm things up to near 80° by Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will commonly be in the lower 59 middle 50s throughout the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller