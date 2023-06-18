What We’re Tracking

Storms exiting the region today

Hot beginning to next week

More humid weather, as well

After a stormy start to the day for many areas, the majority of the region should dry out as the day goes on. Afternoon Father’s Day plans shouldn’t have any issues. Humidity continues to build and highs will drop a few degrees but near average in the middle 80s for Sunday

By the start of the week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. What will be even more noticeable is the rise in the heat index throughout the week as humidity levels climb up, as well. Not only will that make the daytime hours feel hotter, but will keep lows only falling back into the middle to upper 60s.

Another chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms may try to build in toward the end of the week, but no major change in temperatures throughout the workweek with highs in the lower 90s through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller