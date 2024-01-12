What We’re Tracking

Clearing out tonight

Arctic air surges in

Dangerous cold and wind chills through early next week

**WIND CHILL WARNING** – For the entire area starting this evening at 6pm and lasting through early Tuesday morning.

We’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees lasting through early next week. Overnight lows will drop below 0° starting tonight, too and that continues through at least Monday night.

Winds continue to gust to around 30mph through Saturday, so wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°. Wind chills remain in the -15° to -25° range through the first half of next week.

Yet another opportunity for a bit of snow arrives by the weekend. A quick burst of snow could be possible on Saturday with a quick dusting possible, and by Sunday more snow is possible, mainly south of the area. Some folks south of I-70 could pick up a bit more accumulation out of this, but it’s looking pretty minor at this point.

Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days as another push of colder air looks possible late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard