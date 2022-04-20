What We’re Tracking:

Several rain chances ahead

Warming trend through Friday

Windy by late week

After a cloudy day with spotty showers, we’ll cool things down for the rest of the evening. Expect winds out of the northwest tonight and clear skies. That’ll allow temperatures to drop into the 40s.

Our warming trend continues through the rest of the week as we warm up even further on Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with a slightly lighter breeze out of the east. We’ll likely see another round of showers and a few thunderstorms work their way through Thursday, as well.

The warmer air and breezy conditions linger through Friday which could very well be our warmest day of the week. Winds may be at their peak with wind gusts over 40mph possible both Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs to close out the work week will be in the lower 80s.

With breezy conditions continuing for the start of the weekend, we should manage to hold on the warmer air. A slight dip in temperatures is possible for Saturday with many in the upper 70s. Periodic rain chances go straight through the weekend before we see a bit of a break from the precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller