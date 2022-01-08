Clearing out tonight, colder for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in

Brief cool down Sunday

Warmer next week

Drizzle will continue through the evening with a chance for some isolated showers to move through as a cold front approaches the area. This will bring a change in wind direction and clearing skies for early Sunday. Overnight lows will take us into the middle 20s with wind chills in the 10s.

After a cold start Sunday, we’ll struggle to warm up throughout the daytime. Afternoon highs will struggle out of the middle to upper 30s although we should see plenty of sunshine especially by the second half of the day. Winds will be breezy to start but will start to relax by the afternoon and evening.

The cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend won’t last long though as a warm up is expect for most of next week. We’ll see highs return to near average Monday in the lower 40s before really heating up midweek.

By the time we get to Tuesday through Thursday, we could see our afternoons highs soar into the middle to upper 50s. Above average and very pleasant conditions ahead as we enter the middle of January with little to no rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez