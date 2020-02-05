Clearing out tonight, finally some sunshine Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold tonight

Abundant sunshine on Thursday

Slightly warmer this weekend

Light snow showers moved through parts of the area today, but the precipitation is coming to an end. The combination of a clearing sky and light wind tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens by tomorrow morning. However, plenty of sunshine should allow highs to reach the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon.

A few flurries cannot be ruled out on Friday before a warming trend arrives just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° with mostly sunny skies on Saturday followed by more clouds for Sunday.

Our next best opportunity for moisture looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but a major winter storm is not expected at this time.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com