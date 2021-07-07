Clearing out tonight, patchy fog possible early

What We’re Tracking:

Mild Thursday

Big warm-up on Friday

Weekend storm chances

Cloud cover will start to clear out overnight tonight with temperatures cooling down into the middle 60s. With clear skies and mostly calm winds, there is a possibility for a bit of patchy fog to develop.

We’ll hold on to the below average temperatures on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and drier conditions. We may even see a bit more sunshine after the rainy day Wednesday.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the middle 90s east to around 100° west, before another cold front moves through. Humidity will also be at a high causing heat index values to climb into those triple digits.

A stronger cold front will move through heading into the weekend and it’ll serve as the focus for storm development later on Friday and will cool us down with our temperatures. Some of the storms late Friday and early Saturday could be strong to severe, something we’ll have to keep an eye on as we go through the next few days.

We’ll be cooler for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s, as rain chances stick with us through the day Saturday and taper off Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

