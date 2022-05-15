What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Pleasant Monday

More rain by Tuesday

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight as winds stay light out of the north. This will allow temperatures to drop quite a bit into the low 50s with even a few upper 40s mixing in. A light jacket may be necessary for early Monday morning!

The upcoming work week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be the most pleasant with plenty of sunshine and winds remaining light out of the south. Our next chance for rain moves in for Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday, before we get a few days to dry out.

Rain looks to move in early Tuesday morning with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. We may dry out for the early afternoon and evening before another wave of storms rolls in by midnight. Temperatures for Tuesday will manage to get into the lower 80s again.



Things should dry out by daybreak on Wednesday and potentially clear out by the afternoon although highs won’t warm up as much with us staying in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the work week looks pretty warm as winds pick up out of the south again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday before a potent cold front moves through. That could knock highs back into the low 70s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez