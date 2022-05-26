What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

More sunshine Friday

Much warmer Memorial Day weekend

Clouds have been stubborn throughout the day but should manage to clear out overnight as our slow moving system finally exits the viewing area. With clear skies and calm winds, expect a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Friday looks to be absolutely gorgeous with the return of the sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s. Summer-like warmth returns just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, as highs make it into the middle to upper 80s for the weekend along with more sunshine.

Memorial Day itself will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values close to 100°. Dry for outdoor plans but be sure to stay hydrated and find ways to shade if you plan on being outside for a long period of time.

We stay warm and dry through the first half of the week before storm chances creep back in by Wednesday and temperatures take a tumble after that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez