What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and cooler Saturday

Showers possible Easter Sunday

Warmer next week

Things become a bit more breezy tonight and into tomorrow as our winds turn out of the north and northeast. That will keep our temperatures cooler for the weekend. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll see more sunshine and highs should climb into the upper 50s. Overall, a little chilly, but not too bad of a day to start off the weekend.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday looks more chilly with rain showers. So, if you’re planning on attending any church services or egg hunts, you’ll want to dress warmly and bring the rain gear. Highs will struggle to even hit 55° by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 60s returning by Tuesday and even 70s by midweek. We may also see another rain chance by Wednesday as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez