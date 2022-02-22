What We’re Tracking:

Very cold midweek

Snow possible Thursday

Warming up this weekend

After struggling to warm up throughout the day, the colder air continues through the night into early Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the single digits. Waking up early Wednesday, it could feel as cold as -10° to -15°.

We’ll also be dealing with blustery north winds into tomorrow, as well, which will give us bitterly cold wind chills. More sunshine will be in place for Wednesday afternoon with highs struggling to even get into the 20s. With the winds in place, at our warmest we’ll feel like lower 10s.

With these colder temperatures we’re also keeping an eye on our next storm system which may makes its way into the area by Thursday with light snow expected. The bulk of the heavier precipitation will be to our east, but a minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening.

By the time we get to Friday, we’ll clear back out and try to warm things up closer to freezing with highs in the lower 30s. Once the weekend rolls around, near average temperatures should return into the middle to upper 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller