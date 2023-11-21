We start off with some lingering cloud cover this morning, but we start to clear out as the day goes on. However, the winds pick up out of the north and west with gusts around 30-35mph. That’ll make it feel a bit blustery, especially for the morning hours. Highs make it up to near 50° later this afternoon thanks to our sunshine.

The cooler, but seasonal, air does look stick around for Thanksgiving. We should have mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 50s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

Our next storm system moves in by late Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for some snow showers, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days, but just keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!