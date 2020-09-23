Clearing skies tonight, Warmer end to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cloud cover will slowly clear out for the remainder of the area and remain mostly clear for all areas tonight. With clear weather and light wind, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50s for early Thursday morning.

The rest of the week will be relatively dry as the upper air pattern keeps the area sunny and warm. Temperatures will remain comfortably warm in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the 50s for Thursday before we warm into the middle to upper 80s by Friday. Some spots in our northwestern counties may even get to near 90° again.

The next cold front will move through on Saturday. This will change our winds to become more northwesterly and will cool our temperatures down slightly for Sunday. After that front, we warm up on Monday before an even stronger cold front moves through and cools us off for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

