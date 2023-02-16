What We’re Tracking

Clearing and cold tonight

Sunshine all day on Friday

Much warmer weekend

Clear and cold weather on tap for the night as the wind relaxes and becomes nearly calm at times. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 10s, possibly a bit colder north where there is a little more snow on the ground.

Lots of sunshine ahead for Friday, but temperatures will still be a little on the chilly side. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 40s on Friday, then warm more into the weekend. More clouds spread in on Saturday with highs into the middle 50s.

Sunday could warm even more with a little more sunshine mixed in. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. This stretch of warmer weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s through the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller