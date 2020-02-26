Clearing with diminishing wind, and it will be much warmer this weekend

The next chance of precipitation is probably late Monday and Tuesday

We experienced a rainy Monday with a glancing shot of mixed rain/snow Tuesday. So much of yesterday’s precipitation occurred to the west/southwest near Abilene, Council Grove and Emporia. Wind became much stronger last night.

Gusty wind continues this morning before slowly easing through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, and it will feel even colder with the chilly breezes. Clouds will keep decreasing, so we should get plenty of sunshine.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 36-40

Wind: NW 15-30

Wind Chills: Around 10-15 early and 25-30 late

We should be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with more comfortable air, but temperatures don’t get much higher until Saturday.

Saturday looks pleasant with warmer temps and abundant sunshine. That’s a great way to end February with highs near 60. Sunday should be mostly sunny early, but clouds likely increase through the day. Temperatures may go as high as 63-65!

We may see enough moisture and instability around Monday for a t’storm chance. Showers become more likely Monday night and Tuesday, but temperatures shouldn’t dip too much.

Gusty wind diminishes, but it will be a very chilly day…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com