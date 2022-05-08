What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and warm Sunday

Humidity returns Monday

Hot ‘summer-like’ temperatures

Clouds built in overnight and winds have really picked up out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. That kept temperatures mild and many of us are starting out in the middle to upper 60s this morning.

For Mother’s Day, we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for rain, or perhaps drizzle, starting as early as the morning time and lasting through the afternoon. We’re not expecting a washout or anything like that but you’ll notice overcast skies with breezy conditions. Winds may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. Not the best forecast for our Sunday but enjoy the spring like weather while you can!

Early next week looks to bring temperatures that we typically see by the time we get to July. Highs may top out in the lower 90s by Monday afternoon with the sunshine returning.

Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez