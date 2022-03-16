What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in

Rain chance Thursday

Slightly cooler late week

Winds will relax slightly through the night but cloud cover will build in heading towards early Thursday morning. This will keep temperatures mild as we only drop into the upper 40s.

Our next system arrives Thursday and brings showers along with it as we climb into the lower 60s. We finally could see some decent rainfall out of this area-wide. A few showers could linger into Friday morning, and if our temperatures are able to get cold enough, some snow could mix in early Friday, as well. Not expecting many impacts, but there could be some accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. After that we clear things out just in time for the weekend.

Highs will take a dip on Friday, in the mid 50s, but we rebound back towards 70° for Saturday and Sunday. The warmer air even looks to sticks around for much of next week, but it seems like we’re getting more into a spring-like pattern as another chance for showers moves in by Monday and Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez