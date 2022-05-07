What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Slight rain chance Sunday

Very warm next week

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with breezy conditions starting to move in. The wind and cloud cover is picking up due to a small disturbance moving into the region. Overnight lows will make it into the lower 60s.

For Mother’s Day, we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for rain, or perhaps drizzle, starting as early as the morning time and lasting through the afternoon. We’re not expecting a washout or anything like that but you’ll notice overcast skies with breezy conditions. Winds may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. Not the best forecast for our Sunday but enjoy the spring like weather while you can!

Early next week looks to bring temperatures that we typically see by the time we get to July. Highs may top out in the lower 90s by Monday afternoon with the sunshine returning.

Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush