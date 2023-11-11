What We’re Tracking

Clearing out tonight

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather pattern

The cloud cover that has persisted over the area will slowly start to dissipate heading into tonight. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will warm up quite a bit for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lots of sunshine.

In fact, the next couple of days look to maintain all sorts of sunshine. Our temperatures teeter-totter around the 70° mark through most of next week. A high pressure system moves in giving us a quiet pattern.

This quiet pattern sticks around and the next week will be dry with little to no rain chances expected throughout the week. We’re in for another relatively warm stretch of weather for this time of year.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard