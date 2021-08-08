Cloud cover decreasing today with scattered storm chances in the area

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms today

Hot and humid conditions

Additional storms by midweek

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the first part of the day as our system makes its way out of the region. Cloud cover will gradually begin to decrease with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 90s today. Heat index values will range from 95 to 105 degrees with plenty of moisture in the area.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will be present throughout the day and into the evening tonight. The best chance for storms will be further east and south today with the possibility of some them being strong to severe. Overnight lows will reach the middle 70s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze out of the south.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the beginning of the work week with Monday likely being the warmest. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with several spots further to the northwest seeing lower triple digits. Humidity will remain in the area for the next several days as well – bringing our heat index values near 105 to 110 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances then return again Tuesday and Wednesday, with the better chances on Tuesday night. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the middle to upper 90s for this week with hot and humid conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush